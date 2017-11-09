Top industry award for King’s Lynn digital marketing agency

Lynn’s digital marketing agency To The End is celebrating winning a prestigious industry-recognised award for raising awareness of the world’s first driverless car insurance policy.

To The End, along with another digital marketing agency, Further, from Norwich, were together named winner of the Best Financial Services Content Marketing Strategy category at the DRUM Content Marketing Awards 2017. Their campaign for Adrian Flux Insurance, of East Winch, generated significant media coverage.

Launched in July 2016, the campaign generated more than 200 pieces of branded coverage in outlets including the BBC, LA Times and The Guardian. It reached an estimated 12 billion readers around the world.

The campaign has already been shortlisted for other awards including the European Search Awards and the CIPR Awards (Eastern Region). It has also been nominated for the Content Marketing Awards, which take place later this month.

Nicola Bray, a director at To The End, said: “The subject of driverless cars is very topical at the moment so we’re delighted this innovative approach to marketing has been recognised. It has been such a fun, challenging and rewarding project for the whole team to work on.

“Through this campaign, Adrian Flux has seen substantial and sustained improvements in their web traffic across the entire business – and it has also positioned them as thought leaders in the area of driverless car insurance.”

She added: “The Adrian Flux Driverless Cars campaign really proves the tangible value of content marketing in the modern digital marketing age.”