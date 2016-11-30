Top industry award for travel company with branch in Swaffham

Premier Travel, which has a branch in Swaffham, has been honoured with another top industry award for its expertise and experience in cruise holidays.

The East Anglian based travel firm won The Travel Network Group Cruise Agent of the Year Award for large agencies at a cruise conference for travel agents across the UK, held in Birmingham.

Staff were presented with the unexpected accolade following a gala dinner, and it was one of a number of awards handed out on the night. Run by The Travel Network Group – the largest independent travel network in Europe which champions the independent travel market – the awards recognise those in the travel trade that offer exceptional customer service and knowledge to customers looking to book a cruise. Premier Travel also sells holidays around the world, with its staff possessing excellent knowledge of a huge range of destinations.

Paul Waters, director of Premier Travel, said: “We’re honoured to be rounding off our 80th birthday year as we started it – by receiving an award. Winning Cruise Agent of the Year is fantastic recognition for our branches’ efforts in selling and promoting cruises to the public. All of our travel consultants place high emphasis on customer service and continually work to improve their knowledge and expertise on all areas, including cruise holidays. Without their commitment, we wouldn’t win awards such as these.”

This latest award is one of several under Premier Travel’s belt in 2016. Earlier this year, the firm was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award, also by The Travel Network Group, and in July, chairman Renford Sargent received an Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award at the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards.

The Premier Travel Group has 17 branches across East Anglia and is celebrating 80 years in business in 2016. Staff are currently volunteering at local charities across East Anglia as part of a community project to celebrate the milestone birthday. In the summer, the branches also gave away 80 prizes in 80 days to customers.

For further information about Premier Travel, visit the website: www.premier-travel.co.uk