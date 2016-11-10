Training supplier expands services into King’s Lynn

One of the area’s leading training providers is expanding into Lynn to help meet the demands of West Norfolk small and medium-sized businesses.

Jarrold Training supplies IT, management development, business skills and health and safety training.

According to West Norfolk Council’s economic development team, SMEs in the borough create an economic sub-region with a workforce of 62,800.

It is a key contributor to the region’s business output but has a deficit in terms of training options for those businesses looking to further their skills base. Jarrold Training’s extension into Lynn offers delegates the much desired opportunity to train closer to home.

Training can be carried out in the workplace or at Lynn’s Knights Hill Hotel.

Jarrold Training managing director Susie Jarrold said: “Our expansion into West Norfolk was a logical move. Lynn and the surrounding area is a key hub for flourishing SMEs. We found that while some businesses were prepared to send employees into our Norwich training headquarters, others were foregoing training because geographically they felt stranded.” She described West Norfolk as being “a geographic business success story.”

Jarrold Training has seen an increase in specific training areas within the West Norfolk region with a focus on the NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety designed to help those with health and safety responsibilities, and the ILM Level 3 qualification, providing managers with a solid foundation in their formal development.

