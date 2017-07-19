Travel firm with branch in Swaffham gains prestigious industry award

Voluntary work carried out by staff from Swaffham’s branch of Premier Travel played a part in the firm gaining a top accolade in national agent awards.

A team from the branch last year helped to paint bedrooms at Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, in Hillington as part of the East Anglian travel firm’s 80th birthday campaign. The anniversary initiative, which ran from July to December, also saw Premier Travel give away 80 prizes in 80 days.

Premier Travel, which has 18 branches, won the Promotion of the Year prize at this year’s Agent Achievement Awards for its birthday campaign.

The annual Agent Achievement Awards, organised by leading trade publication Travel Weekly, are the biggest celebration of the travel trade in the UK, and 850 people attended this year’s ceremony in London last week.

Paul Waters, Premier Travel director collected the award on behalf of the company from Lucy Huxley, editor of Travel Weekly.

He said: “Our 80th anniversary last year was a huge landmark for us and we’re so incredibly proud that our efforts to reward customers and give back to our local communities have been recognised with such a prestigious award. It was a real team effort across the whole of Premier.”