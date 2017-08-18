Travel firm with Swaffham offices celebrates 50 years long service

The co-owner of a long-standing East Anglian travel firm which has a base in Swaffham has toasted 50 years’ service with the company.

Premier Travel Group’s Peter Andrews celebrated the historic milestone and memories spanning five decades with colleagues and fellow co-owner and chairman Renford Sargent.

Peter’s long career with Premier began in August 1967 when he was appointed as the firm’s chief accountant at the age of 24. He was initially employed on a two-year contract but was asked to stay on at the end of the term – and has been with Premier ever since.

He became finance director for the group in 1972. Fifteen years later, in 1987, Peter formed a partnership with fellow director Renford Sargent to buy out the company when the former owners decided to retire - a collaboration that has spanned over half a century. Peter still enjoys going into work and engaging with staff.

That same year, Premier moved to Westbrook House in Milton Road, Cambridge, which Peter called the coming together of different parts of the business. In 2016, the company relocated to a new home in Cambourne Business Park.

He said: “The last five decades have gone by quickly and I have so many stories and memories from my long career at Premier. The partnership between Renford and I is still as strong as it was all those years ago, and it has been a pleasure working alongside him and the whole of Premier.”