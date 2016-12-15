Twelve King’s Lynn workers clock up 500 years between them

Twelve West Norfolk employees have achieved career milestones, as they reach their 40th and 45th anniversary working with Foster Refrigerator. Colleagues based throughout the factory have celebrated the significant goal this year, with eight giving 40 years and four 45 years of service.

Paul Smith and Tony Bruce both started careers at the Lynn factory in their teens, within the same week of each other, in April 1971. And now, after 45-years, the duo are still with the company.

Also reaching the long-serving milestone are Andrew Hodges, Michael Dempsey, Ray Broughton, Nigel Richards, Walter Wilson, Michael Howlett, Adrian Everrit, Jackie Winterton, Geoff Minns and David Wheatley.

Paul Veried, managing director of Foster Refrigerator, said: “As a business we can only be as good as the people who work with us. It is a fantastic achievement to have so many colleagues alongside me that have been a part of the organisation for so long.” Picture: CONTRIBUTED