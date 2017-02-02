Vegan menu launched at Green Britain Centre in Swaffham

A new fully vegan menu was launched at the Green Britain Centre in Swaffham on Saturday following the appointment of a new head chef.

Jannine Parry, from Lynn, has taken on the role alongside running her own business, Umbel Organics. She is also part of the From The Earth Workers’ Cooperative, which is a not-for-profit organisation, focused on getting good organic produce, grown locally, out into the community and to try to prevent food waste from the fields.

The vegan menu is about delivering organic, local and seasonal food with a minimal environmental impact, with much of the produce grown on site in the organic vegetable garden.

On Saturday the launch event included live music from the Albanian Washing Machine Company, stories from Tilly the Talespinner, and local artwork. Visitors were able to sample the home-made food.

The centre has been vegetarian since 2011, when it was taken over by the Green Britain Foundation – the charitable arm of the green energy company Ecotricity. The final step was to remove cow’s milk from the menu, to make the centre fully vegan.

Jannine, who has been a vegan for 12 years, said: “I feel very privileged to be part of a great team which is creating an amazing plant based café using local growers and the organic garden here.

Paul Woodmin, head of the Green Britain Centre, said: “Jannine’s appointment is a huge coup for us – her menu is fantastic and she’s a big part of the food scene in the region, so we’re really excited about the future of dining at the centre.”

“Our vision of Green Britain is simply one where we all live far more sustainably. The three big issues we need to tackle to achieve that are energy, transport and food – so demonstrating the impact of our diets and what a plant-based diet looks, and tastes like, is an important part of our work.”