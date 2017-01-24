Vegan menu to launch at Green Britain Centre in Swaffham

The Green Britain Centre in Swaffham is launching a new fully vegan menu at a special event on Saturday, January 28, following the appointment of a new head chef.

Jannine Parry, from Lynn, has taken on the role alongside running her own business, Umbel Organics. She is also part of the From The Earth Workers’ Cooperative – a not-for-profit organisation, which aims to get good organic produce, grown locally, out into the community and to try to prevent food waste from the fields.

The menu will be launching at the special event from 12-5pm on Saturday, where visitors will be able try free samples of home-made food alongside enjoying some local entertainment.

There’ll be live music from the Albanian Washing Machine Company, stories from Tilly the Talespinner and local artwork on display. The event runs from noon to 5pm and is free to attend.