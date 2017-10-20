Well-known baker’s business opens second shop in King’s Lynn town centre

A fresh slice has been added to the history of long-established Lynn business Smiths the Bakers which opened a second shop in the town this week.

Borough Mayor Carol Bower performed the honours by cutting the ribbon to the premises at No.1 High Street, opposite Lynn Minster, on Tuesday.

This is the second outlet for the family firm of traditional craft bakers which will continue to operate its shop in London Road. It also has its own bakery in Piper Road, Hardwick Narrows Estate.

Managing the shop will be Cheryl Rix, daughter of Paul Brandon, a director of the business along with Sue Cobb. Cheryl’s mum, Teresa Brandon, will also be helping to man the shop.

Cheryl said the new shop will be offering a slightly different service and approach to their current London Road shop with a more traditional baker’s shop layout, while serving long established freshly made favourite products.

She said: “It’s very exciting and we believe that customers will be pleased with what they see and the products available. Along with a variety of traditional made bread we will be offering a wide range of tempting cakes of different sizes and types, savouries such as sausage rolls, Cornish pasties, salad pots and wraps.

“There’ll also be a selection of fresh daily made filled goods supplied by our bakery such as sandwiches and rolls.

“We’ve received a lot of support and encouragement from the public while we have been preparing to open the shop, especially local residents, so we very much look forward to seeing and welcoming them.”

One of the specialities Smiths will be offering is a bespoke service for celebration cakes which Cheryl says is something that the town centre is lacking.

The family based bakers can trace its roots back to the 1930s when based on Saddlebow Road and has been trading on London Road since 1971, formerly as N & B Smiths after founders Norman and Betty Smith, the parents of Sue Cobb.

Sue said: “I know my mother and father and late brother Paul Smith would like to know that the business will continue at our London Road shop and would like to reassure our customers that is our intention.”

For nearly 30 years the company have been Royal Warrant holders supplying the Royal Family when staying in West Norfolk.

In early 2016 the bakery that was originally at the rear of their London Road shop (Guanock Terrace) relocated to Hardwick Narrows Estate, allowing the business to operate from more modern facilities.

The shop is open 8.30am-3pm Monday-Saturday.