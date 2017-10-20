Welney sports business set to expand exports

Welney business DEM Sports Ltd is looking to expand its export market to the Southern Hemisphere.

The firm which manufactures cricket nets, is hoping to increase exports to Australia and New Zealand. During a recent meeting with South West Norfolk MP and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Elizabeth Truss, director John Loveday showed her the factory operation and the concertina cricket nets.

The company already has a number of the concertina cricket nets located in schools in Tower Hamlets, East London, and their system was recently used at the cricket T20 championships. They currently have orders for Australia and America but are keen to expand the market.

DEM Sports started operations in 2012 and doubled the size of the company in 2016. Cricket legend Devon Malcolm is also a founding director of the company. Mr Loveday said: “Due to the seasonal nature of cricket, we are keen to ensure the business has a more constant order book throughout the year. Australia and New Zealand are our natural customers as their summer is in December. Assistance with exports is one of the issues we discussed with Elizabeth Truss MP.”