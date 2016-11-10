West Bilney campaigners to raise awareness

Campaigners are keen to raise awareness after outlining a long list of negatives should the site at West Bilney Woods be mined for silica.

At an open meeting of the campaign group, CASE, (Campaign Against Silica Extraction) at the Carpenters Arms on Tuesday, residents from the nearby villages came together to discuss ways of moving the campaign forwards.

Speaking after the meeting, Matthew Owsley-Brown said: “There was a real energy in the room tonight, a real sense of togetherness and a determination to do what was right to make this area a vibrant and pleasant place to live.”

Dawn Course added: “Its not just about protecting West Bilney Woods, this is about the bigger picture.

“The A47 through Middleton and East Winch is a dangerous road now, what on earth will it be like when thousands more lorries are traveling along it every day

The group’s most immediate action is a Winter Woodland Walk on Sunday,December 11.

The group agreed that it should be working with East Winch and West Bilney Parish Council to persuade the council to oppose the proposals.

At a parish council meeting the previous night, chaiman Nell Steele had read out a letter from the council to Norfolk County Council Planning Department outling the parishioners concerns but fell short of objecting to the proposals.

CASE are planning on raising awareness through organising events; running a poster campaign in affected villages; attracting wider attention by getting local MPs and celebrities to support the campaign; and working with groups who currently use the woods.

Visit the Facebook page: Protect West Bilney Woods or visit the East Winch and West Bilney website (www.eastwinchandwestbilney.co.uk) for more information.