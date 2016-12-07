West Norfolk businesses chosen as finalists in ‘Rural Oscars’

Two businesses from West Norfolk have been named as regional finalists in an awards scheme known as the “Rural Oscars”.

Abbey Farm at Flitcham and Dents of Hilgay have both been shortlisted to go through to the next round of the 2016 Countryside Alliance Awards.

Countryside Alliance Awards ANL-151217-110809001

They are among 20 businesses from across the East of England which will be going head to head for a regional title, and if successful, will progress to the national finals.

The Awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of rural produce, skills, enterprise and heritage through small hard-working businesses. They are now in their 12th year and have become the definitive rural business award to win. This year there were more than 7,500 nominations. The awards are public-nomination led across five categories which are local food and drink; village shop/post office; tourism enterprise; farm enterprise; and butcher.

Abbey Farm, which concentrates on conserving wildlife and protecting the environment on a working farm, has been named a finalist in the farm enterpise category.

Dents of Hilgay, which has a spacious barn cafe, farm shop and garden shop as well as a fishery of five well-stocked lakes, is a finalist in the tourism enterprise section.

Countryside Alliance Awards director Jill Grieve commented: “This has been a record year for nominations, showing how much the public values and supports our hard working rural businessmen and women. For these finalists to get this far is already an exceptional achievement and I look forward to meeting them as judging gets underway.

“The Rural Oscars were set up to champion those who go the extra mile for their communities and it is an honour to offer a voice to rural business in this way.”