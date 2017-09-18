West Norfolk Mind receives grant for skills training and kitchen appliances from Santander

West Norfolk Mind has been given a grant by Santander which will open the doors to learning new skills in the kitchen as well as updating appliances.

Through Santander’s Discovery Grant scheme, where the bank can nominate a good cause, the charity was awarded £1,548.

Said Santander personal banker Peter Lewis: “West Norfolk Mind asked us for the grant to update old kitchen appliances and to support food hygiene training qualifications. It was a pleasure to go out and meet some of the charity representatives recently and see how the money has been used and the difference it has made.”

Zena Penty, of West Norfolk Mind, said: “We are delighted with the grant which has enabled us to update some kitchen appliances and create an additional kitchen area in order to provide one-to-one and group life skills sessions, including obtaining a food hygiene certificate. A new freezer provides the option to freeze surplus donations of food from the allotment project or superstores. Santander’s support is very much appreciated.”