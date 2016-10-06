West Norfolk Nites free for all businesses

Free informal networking evenings at Lynn’s Bank House Hotel are attracting dozens of businesses from across the West and North Norfolk regions. The meetings, called West Norfolk Nites, were launched earlier this year by Norfolk Chamber of Commerce to enable people to meet new contacts and chat in a relaxed atmosphere.

The chamber says the evenings, with drinks and canapes, have continued to grow in popularity with more than 30 different businesses attending each event.

The next one takes place on Tuesday, October 25, from 6pm to 8pm, and will be followed by an end-of-year event, at the same venue, on Tuesday, November 22, starting at 6pm.

All businesses are welcome to attend, free of charge, regardless of whether they belong to the chamber or not. To book, visit the chamber website www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events