West Norfolk youngsters invited to enter National Express writing competition

A children’s author is calling on budding young writers in West Norfolk to get their literary careers in top gear and ‘Express’ themselves in an all-new national writing competition.

Writer Isabelle King has been chosen by National Express to launch its Express Yourself short story competition, launched in celebration of the coach company’s new onboard entertainment system VUER (View, Unwind, Enjoy, Relax) which has just launched.

Children aged 7-16 are invited to submit stories inspired by the theme of happy travelling. Youngsters are invited to submit original travel tales. Inspiration can come from anywhere – be it their own real-life experiences or something imaginary.

Winning stories will be published in an online storybook in ‘VUER’, for passengers to enjoy as they travel – they will have a chance to be read by the millions of people who travel with National Express every year. Each winner will also get a £50 cheque as prize money.

Launching on services in the East of England, VUER is the UK’s first coach ‘infotainment’ – news and entertainment system – a complimentary service offering films, TV and magazines entirely free.

Isabelle, who is well known for her book The Norfolk Storybook, will be judging entries from the East of England. She said: “This competition is all about journeys and travelling as the people reading it are going to be coach passengers, but the journey you write about could be fictional or real.

“I’d love every child in West Norfolk to have a go, it doesn’t matter if you think you’re not a writer, everyone has a story. Writing is one of the best ways of expressing your ideas, unlocking your creative side, and this is a great opportunity to share it.”

Entrants should write a story of up to 1,000 words, and submit by December 31. Email to david.wrottesley@nationalexpress.com or post to The Story Team, National Express House, Mill Lane Birmingham B5 6DD.

For more information about coach travel or to book visit www.nationalexpress.com or call 0871 7818181.