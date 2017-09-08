West Winch car buyer wins back the cost of her £14,400 Astra

West Winch car buyer Wendy Jones couldn’t believe her luck when she won an Astra-nomical prize in a national competition.

She bought a new Astra from Vauxhall retailer Thurlow Nunn Norwich earlier this year and was entered into a draw with the chance to win the value of the car in cash.

Wendy, a sales account manager, has just collected a cheque for £14,481, the price she paid for her Astra 5-door SRi, from Simon Bottomley, Thurlow Nunn group managing director.

Said Wendy: “It was a lovely surprise when I received the letter telling me I had won the value of my car, I genuinely couldn’t believe it. At the start I thought it was a joke as I couldn’t believe I’d won such an amazing prize. In fact I nearly put the letter in the bin but I’m very glad I had second thoughts and checked with Thurlow Nunn! I’d just like to say big thank you to Vauxhall.”

Simon Bottomley, Thurlow Nunn group managing director, said: “We know from customers that once they step inside and take to the wheel of our stylish, award-winning Astra, that they know it’s the new car for them, which is why we wanted to sweeten the experience even further by giving qualifying customers the chance to win back the price they paid.

“We are delighted to have presented Wendy with her cheque and hope she enjoys spending the money.”