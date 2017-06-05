West Winch villager inspires fellow slimmers at village group

Slimming success for Alan Greef, of West Winch, has been so impressive since joining a local group in April that fellow members have voted him Man of the Year.

He joined the Slimming World group which meets in his village on April 12 and has already lost one-and-a-half stones. Group leader Nik Penn, pictured presenting Alan with his certificate on May 24, said: “Alan is a real inspiration to us all. He attends every meeting at The Winch on Wednesdays and shares his ideas and recipes. He helps others with his positive attitude. With a first week’s weight loss of five pounds he has shown that it really works.”