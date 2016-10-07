Search

Wind farm offers annual £465,000 community cash pot for South Holland villages

DONG Energy of London has set up an East Coast Community Fund worth �9.3 million over the next 20 years for coastal towns and villages within 570-mile radius of both Race Bank and Hornsea Offshore Wind Farms.

Villages in South Holland and south of Boston could share in an annual £465,000 community fund created by the company behind a new wind farm.

