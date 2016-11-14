Womenswear shop Lavitta opens in Lynn

West Norfolk Mayor David Whitby performed the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open clothing store Lavitta in Lynn’s Broad Street last week.

Customers were able to shop from the AW16 ranges such as Kensington and Covent Garden, as well as the new Lavitta party wear collection. Store manager Rhona Foster said: “We are thrilled by how well the new store has been received. We’ve found that there really is a need for this kind of shop in Lynn and everyone loves the styles that we have available. We pride ourselves on offering affordable fashion that fits and flatters, and this season there is a beautiful array of colours and patterns throughout the range. Our

collection of coats has been particularly popular since the opening. ” Lavitta, which launched in 2015, offer fashionable wardrobe solutions for women. Each piece is designed to fit and flatter ladies in sizes 12-24, with prices starting from £8.