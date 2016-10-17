Work on King’s Lynn Custom House is completed

Work on a major revamp at one of King’s Lynn’s landmark buildings has been completed.

The Custom House, which dates back to the 17th century, has undergone a £72,000 project which began at the end of June.

The high-level timberwork on top of the building has been spruced up while repairs to, and decoration of, the cupola and balustrades has also taken place. Scaffolding which was erected around the building has now been removed. The Grade I listed building was described by architect Nikolaus Pevsner as “one of the most perfect buildings ever built”.