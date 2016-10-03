Working from home advice session at Gaywood Library

People who are interested in working or starting a new business from home can attend an event at Gaywood Library where they can meet individuals who have done just that.

Advice on how to get started will be available at the Working from Home session on Thursday, October 20.

Also present will be a representative from Nwes, which can advise on business and personal skills training courses, access to finance and information about business premises.

Other representatives set to attend are from Cloud Cabin, which specialises in holistic therapies; Crystal Gardener, personal trainer; Falling Starr Wrestling; New Horizons, counselling; and Tropics Skin Care.

The session takes place from 10.30am to 1pm and there is no need to book.

For further information contact the library on 01553 768498.