Young West Norfolk patients can rely on the National Elf Service

Young patients were given a direct line to the North Pole to pass on their Christmas wishes on to the man himself.

Children, who are being treated on the Rudham Ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, ensured they are on the ‘Good List’ during a live video call with Father Christmas on Tuesday. Thanks to video communications technology from Cisco, several youngsters and their parents enjoyed a virtual visit as part of the Connected Santa programme, which is helping to bring cheer to hospitals across the country.

Among the youngsters taking part was two-year-old Noah Bunn.

Noah ended up in hospital after falling over a dinosaur and breaking his leg but the youngster’s morning was brightened up by a chat with Santa.

His mum Elizabeth, of Ashill, said: “It was lovely and a really nice thing to do. Noah enjoyed speaking with Santa and it has added a bit of festive cheer.”

A room in the hospital was transformed into a grotto and manned by a team of elves, who were on hand to greet the young patients along with handing out toys.

Jonathan Wade, the trust’s director of strategy and IT services, said: “Being in hospital at this time of year is particularly hard for youngsters but this call with Father Christmas really made a difference.

The National Elf Service in action! Pictured above, from left, are: Simon Dart, Rhodri Griffiths, Bonnie Ellis aka Mrs Claus, Gary Luttman and Kelly Hodgson, who is a health play specialist at the QEH.