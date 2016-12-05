Cafe idea brings bedtime story to Watlington school

The bedtime story is a feature of countless childhoods and now a West Norfolk village school has taken up the idea in a bid to encourage reading development.

Pupils, many in pyjamas and carrying their favourite teddies, went back to the Watlington Community Primary School long after their normal hometime to take part in a bedtime story cafe initiative, designed to promote reading together.

Watlington Primary School bedtime story cafe ANL-161124-090939009

Staff read a range of stories to children and parents, while hot chocolate and biscuits were also provided.

Watlington Primary School bedtime story cafe ANL-161124-090925009