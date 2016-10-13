Call for elderly in King’s Lynn to Be Their Guests

Lynn has been identified as a ‘hotspot’ for isolated elderly people who need extra services, a charity has revealed.

Contact the Elderly, which organises free monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties, have said it is specifically hoping to reach out to isolated older people in the Lynn community.

The tea parties aim to ensure that people living alone and aged 75 or over have a regular social activity to look forward to.

It comes as part of Contact the Elderly’s latest campaign Be Our Guest to encourage people to try out a tea party or to put someone forward who may benefit from attending.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “This vital lifeline of friendship makes a huge difference to the lives of thousands of guests and volunteers alike in their local communities.

“We are calling for Lynn residents to take action and help those suffering with loneliness in their community. Asking them to link up their older neighbours with these social opportunities, either by giving them an invitation to try out their local tea party or by directly referring potential guests to the charity.”

According to the charity’s statistics, almost nine out of every 10 people in the East of England feel concerned for a lonely older person in their community.

To find out more about Contact the Elderly, or to directly refer a potential older guest, please call (freephone) 0800 716 543, visit www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk or email guest@contact-the-elderly.org.uk.