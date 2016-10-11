Call for King’s Lynn incinertor probe to be completed

A fresh bid to complete the inquiry set up into the Lynn incinerator saga is set to be mounted next week.

The investigation has been in limbo since Norfolk County Council was told that the man appointed to conduct it felt he could not do it satisfactorily, because of a lack of co-operation from some parties.

But, despite calls for a line to be drawn under the affair, itis set to be debated at a meeting next Monday, October 17.

A motion has been jointly lodged by West Norfolk representatives John Dobson, Alexandra Kemp and Richard Bird, alongside Liberal Democrat Tim East and the Green Party’s Richard Bearman.

It calls for the inquiry to be restarted and a report completed by March 1, 2017.

It said: “In those few cases where parties to the Inquiry have declined to give evidence, the missing information should be derived from the council’s records.”

And it calls for managing director Wendy Thomson to recommend lessons that should be learned.

Former councillor Stephen Revell, who was appointed to look into the council’s handling of the scheme two years ago, told the authority in June that he could not complete a report because of a lack of co-operation from unnamed individuals, which e said that meant any report he produced would not be balanced.

The council’s leader, Cliff Jordan, claimed it would be a “waste of money” to continue the inquiry and debate should focus on future waste solutions.

But supporters of the probe say stopping it would leave the council open to accusations of a cover-up.