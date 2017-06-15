Call to ‘get together’ in King’s Lynn in MP’s memory

An inclusive picnic is set to take place at The Walks in Lynn on Saturday in memory of MP Jo Cox.

The event, which is open to all, aims to bring together neighbours “in a simple act of community, friendship and fun”.

Jo Cox

Starting at 12pm, attendees will feast on a variety of dishes at the event’s picnic and have an opportunity to participate in games of rounders.

Co-organiser, Jo Rust said: “The main reason for the event is to give the community an opportunity to get together and talk to each other.

“It will give everybody a nice and safe place to get together where race and religion do not impact.”

Jo Cox once said ‘we have far more in common than that which divides us,’ and organisers, Jo Rust and Daphne Sampson, hope to prove this at this weekends event.

Ms Rust added: “People come together over good food, and so I think it will give people an opportunity to speak to each other without any outside influences.

“I think we can sometimes take our family and friends for granted.

“It will be nice for people to talk to each other without the distraction of a phone.

“We are going to have rounders games at the event. Rounders is an inclusive game and everybody can get involved.”

Everybody is asked to bring a dish to share, to prevent anybody from going without.