Campaign to get parents on the move in King’s Lynn

Following the launch of a campaign to get parents and carers exercising, one group of residents have taken the challenge on.

Jennifer Shah, founder of Lynn-based Playfit, started the #schoolrunrun to encourage members of the public to get on the move after dropping their children off at school. Jennifer said: “Seven of us from Ingoldisthorpe jogged to meet a Mum from Dersingham on Wednesday.” Pictured are residents taking part in the #schoolrunrun.

Photo: SUBMITTED.