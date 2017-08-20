Can you dig it ... past rediscovered at Sedgeford

Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project (SHARP) has completed their 22nd season of archaeological excavation, discovering the remains of a middle anglo-saxon settlement

SHARP project leader, Gary Rossin said: “The season started at the end of July and ran until last Friday. It went really well.

“We discovered the remains of industrial ovens. We knew the site was a settlement site so we had some idea that we would find something, but we didn’t know what that something would be.

"The ovens are large. They are in an igloo shape and large enough for someone to stand on."