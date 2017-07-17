Cancer advice available during charity visit to Swaffham

A charity will be offering advice and support on issues relating to cancer during a visit to Swaffham later this week.

Macmillan Cancer Support staff will be in the town’s Market Place from 9am to 3pm on Friday to answer questions and provide information for people living with cancer and their families.

They will also be providing specific advice on ways of avoiding skin cancer, which, when all its forms are added together, is now the most common cancer in the UK.

Wendy Marchant, from the charity, said: “Skin cancer, if caught early, is very treatable and has one of the highest survival rates of all cancers.

“Being sun aware is key. Our advice is to avoid sun beds, wear a high SPF sun screen with a four-star rating or more so it will block out UVA as well as UVB rays, and cover up in the sun.”

“We’re also there for anyone else with any worries or concerns, no matter what type of cancer.

“Whether you’ve just been diagnosed, are going through treatment or are living beyond cancer, feel free to pay us a visit – and we welcome carers, family members and loved ones as well.

“We can provide information on a range of issues, including different treatments, financial advice, exercise, getting back to work, or what local services might be on offer for you. You can even just stop by for a chat, no appointment needed.”

Anyone who is unable to get to the Market Place can call Macmillan on 0808 8080000 for support between 9am and 8pm on weekdays.