Car ‘failed to stop’ after King’s Lynn crash which injured three

An investigation has been launched after three people were injured in a crash near Lynn last night.

Police say one of the vehicles involved failed to stop after the incident, which happened on the eastbound A47, between the Pullover and Saddlebow roundabouts, at around 6.45pm on Wednesday.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira and a dark Ford Fiesta were involved in the incident, which ended with the Zafira colliding with several road signs.

The driver and two passengers in the Zafira were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The Fiesta failed to stop following the collision. The road was closed for more than three hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Kerry Harman, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, on 101.