Car in collision with clinic in Gaywood

This was the devastating scene at the Derma Vida clinic on Gayton Road, in Gaywood, this afternoon after an Audi crashed into the wall.

The photo was taken by passer-by Mick Sayer. He said: “The car lost control and reversed fast into the wall of the doctors’ surgery on Gayton Road. Those inside thought a bomb had gone off, but I don’t think anybody was injured.”

The police and fire service attended the scene after the collision at about 1.15pm.

It caused considerable traffic delays through Gaywood as the incident was dealt with.