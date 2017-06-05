Car stolen in King’s Lynn burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Lynn over the weekend.

The incident happened between on Sunday, June 4 when suspect(s) have forced access to a property on Tennyson Avenue and have stolen a silver Nissan Qashqai.

The vehicle was later recovered on Raby Avenue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area on the day stated.

Witnesses should contact Det Con Nichola Lane at Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.