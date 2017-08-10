Car stolen in Ten Mile Bank burglary

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary in Ten Mile Bank last week during which a car was stolen.

At some point between 1.40pm and 4.15pm on Saturday, August 5, suspect(s) gained access to a property on River Bank.

Car keys were stolen from within the address and a black Audi, with registration plate EA16 DGY, was stolen from the driveway.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area during the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Heather Chisholm at Lynn CID on 101.