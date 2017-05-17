Car taken during burglary in King’s Lynn

Detectives are appealing for information after a car was taken during a burglary in Lynn on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at an address in Kensington Road at about 1.30am when it is believed suspect(s) gained access to the property and stolen a blue Ford Zetec, with the registration RX59 JMU.

A violin, an iPad and a wallet containing cash were also taken.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or the stolen vehicle in the area between the times stated or has any information regarding the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact T/Det Con Nichola Lane at Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.