Caravan fire in King’s Lynn was ‘accidental’

Crews were called to the scene of a caravan on fire in Lynn yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 17) .
Two teams of firefighters responded to reports of a non-residential caravan ablaze on Gladstone Road at around 10.15pm.
It was initially thought that the vehicle had been ignited deliberately, but a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police confirmed that the cause of the fire was later found to be accidental.
Crews extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.