Caravan fire in King’s Lynn was ‘accidental’

Crews were called to the scene of a caravan on fire in Lynn yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 17) .

Two teams of firefighters responded to reports of a non-residential caravan ablaze on Gladstone Road at around 10.15pm.

It was initially thought that the vehicle had been ignited deliberately, but a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police confirmed that the cause of the fire was later found to be accidental.

Crews extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets.