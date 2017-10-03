Caravans park up at Alive Lynnsport

A number of caravans and their owners have taken residences in a council-run sports club and athletics centre’s car park.

The motor vehicles reportedly parked up at Alive Lynnsport’s car park over the weekend, covering the vast majority of parking spaces available at the site.

A spokesman at West Norfolk Council said yesterday: “The borough council are aware and are liaising with Alive Leisure. The borough council will be at the site this morning to assess the situation.” Pictured above, more than 10 caravans parked up on Alive Lynnsport’s car park in Lynn.

