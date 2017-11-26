Career opportunities at Downham Market fair

Young people in the Downham area are being urged to see what opportunities may be available to them at a forthcoming careers fair in the town.

A host of employers and universities are expected to attend the event at the town hall on Monday, December 4, between 1 and 7pm.

The fair is being sponsored by the town-based Swan Project, which runs the Swan youth centre.

Trustee Jackie Westrop said: “With such a wide range of attendees there is something for everyone when thinking about their futures.

“Whether considering university a college or an apprentice option or going straight into employment. there is something for you to see and plenty of people to ask for guidance and advice.”

Anyone interested in attending or booking a stand should phone 07931 206628 or email jacqui.farrell@theskillsservice.co.uk for further details.