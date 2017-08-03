Carers invited to care café at Downham Market nursing home

A new care café has been launched at a residential home in Downham to encourage carers to come together.

The new scheme was started at Downham Grange nursing home on Friday to provide carers with an opportunity to meet up with people in a similar position.

It is hoped the monthly care café will allow carers to share their problems, swap ideas or perhaps simply enjoy a chat over coffee and cakes.

They can treat the occasion as a welcome break from caring, or come along with the person who they are caring for.

The event will be held on the last Friday of every month and there will be no charge for the coffee, tea and homemade cakes.

Downham Grange deputy manager Sarah Ward said she was proud to be launching the new initiative which is being rolled out by Kingsley Healthcare to its homes across the country.

“This is our way of saying ‘if you care, we care’,” she said.

In future months they hope to invite charity representatives and community groups to the care café.