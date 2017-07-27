Cars rev up for King’s Lynn Motor Club’s 40th classic rally

Fabulous Ferraris, regal Rolls Royces, beautiful Bentleys and dozens more of the cream of classic and historic cars left Lynn on Sunday morning for a drive through the Norfolk countryside.

Nearly 100 of these golden oldies turned out on Lynn Motor Club’s 40th annual classic car rally, helping to raise an estimated £1,500 for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

This year’s event was named the Ivan Cunnington Memorial Run in tribute to one of the founders of the rally and its organiser for the last 38 years who died last year.

Crews had come from all over Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire and some from further afield to take part and cars dated from the 1920s up to the early 2000s.

Among them were cherished Austin Healeys, Jaguars, Rileys, Triumphs and Mercedes and a number of rare models including the one that was voted Car of the Day.

Ron and Karen Loomes’ 1936 MG PB is understood to be the only one of its kind in the UK that is still on the road.

Drivers met on the Tuesday Market Place before leaving on the King's Lynn Classic Car Rally on Sunday Morning.

MG enthusiast, Ron, from Terrington St Clement, has owned the car for about six months.

He has restored several in the past but found this one in Sussex with a company that had restored it for a Japanese owner about 17 years ago.

Since then it had changed hands several times and been to Japan, to Sweden and Australia before returning to the UK.

One owner had bought it unseen to be displayed in a museum.

Drivers met on the Tuesday Market Place before leaving on the King's Lynn Classic Car Rally on Sunday Morning.

There are now believed to be three in America and maybe one other in this country but this is the only one on the road here.

Earlier in the month it competed against its own kind and took the Car of the Day award at the MG Car Club’s Triple M rally at Slough.

The Lynn rally, sponsored by Anglia Car Auctions, finished at Creake Abbey where the award presentations took place.

Other winners were as follows:

Drivers met on the Tuesday Market Place before leaving on the King's Lynn Classic Car Rally on Sunday Morning.

Best dressed crew, John and Sarah Penny, Downham (1938 Austin Big Seven).

Class winners: Vintage & PVT, Martin Jones, Dereham (1928 Ford Model A); Historic Classic, Jack Groom, Fakenham (1958 Sunbeam Rapier convertible); Post-Historic Classic, David Bowman, Downham (1976 Ford Escort Mexico); Modern Classic, Brian Gaskins, Dereham (2000 TVR Griffith 500).