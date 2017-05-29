Cars worth millions dazzle at Hoste rally

Millions of pounds worth of automotive history was on show in Burnham Market on Friday, during the annual classic and supercar rally staged at the Hoste Arms.

More than 40 vehicles were displayed during the eighth rally to be staged there, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsche, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Chevrolet and a lone Ford Cortina.

HOSTE ARMS CLASSIC CARS Cars leave the Hoste Arms in convoy

Hoste Arms owner Brendan Hopkins said: “It’s a bigger selection of cars than ever before.

“Together they are worth around £25 to £30 million.”

Mechanics at Fakenham’s Norfolk Classic and Sports Cars stayed up all night repairing local estate agent, Max Sowerby’s, 1936 Talbot Lago.

The race against time enabled him to make it to the rally just as the competition results were announced.

HOSTE ARMS CLASSIC CARS A 1925 Bull Nose Morris with Stephen and Sue Lock from Trunch

It was a bittersweet moment. His efforts made him the first winner of the Jack Sears Trophy, but yet more engine trouble meant he left the village as a passenger in friend and neighbour, Mike Thompson’s 4.5 litre 1929 Le Mans British racing green Bentley.

His car was once owned by the late racing legend Raymond Mays who lived in Bourne, Lincolnshire, and was one of the principal people behind two famous post-war Formula 1 marques - English Racing Automobiles (ETA) and British Racing Motors (BRM).

The latter won the Formula 1 world constructors championship in 1962, with Graham Hill at the wheel.

Jack Sears, a leading British racing and rally driver, brought his own car to the rally last year but died shortly afterwards. The trophy was established in his memory.

HOSTE ARMS CLASSIC CARS Max Sowerby arrives in the middle of the trophy presentation ceremony

Cars were judged on their overall original condition, their history and the owner’s enthusiasm for his car.

“I like a car that shows the patina of its age and the wear on its seats,” said one judge.

Results were as follows: Pre-war classic - Steven Lock, 1929 Bull Nose Morris; Post-war classic - Peter Cobble, 1989 Bentley Continental Convertible; Super cars up to 2000 - Doug Chapman, Aston Martin DB6 MK11.

; Modern cars - Alec Gunn, Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead; Number Plate - Graham Kiss, A79 Porsche; Jack Sears Trophy - Max Sowerby, Talbot Lago T120 Baby Sport.

HOSTE ARMS CLASSIC CARS The new Sears Trophy