Cash secured for West Lynn crossing feasibility study

Funding for a feasibility study of a long-sought pedestrian crossing proposal for a West Lynn housing estate has been secured, say officials.

Emails seen by the Lynn News say an assessment of potential options for measures near the entrance to the Poppyfields estate is now expected to be completed by early December.

It is hoped that will lead to a bid for Norfolk County Council funding towards the cost of the scheme being lodged early in the new year.

The news has been welcomed by local county councillor Alexandra Kemp, who has supported residents’ calls for a crossing since a girl was injured in a collision with a car there two years ago.

But she believes the length of the campaign to get to this point shows how council chiefs have got their priorities wrong.

She said: “If the leaders of Norfolk councils lived on Poppyfields and saw their children struggling to cross the busy Clenchwarton Road every day, the crossing would be built tomorrow.

“Leaders are losing touch with what matters to local people and that is not good for local democracy.”

Supporters are planning to submit a bid to the parish partnership programme, through which the county council funds up to half the cost of road safety measures, to get a crossing built.

The scheme was extended earlier this year to allow communities without parish councils, such as West Lynn, to put forward schemes.

And, last month, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet backed plans for the authority’s Lynn area consultative committee to recommend schemes for funding applications. The deadline for bids has been extended to January 30.