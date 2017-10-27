Cash stolen in King’s Lynn burglary

A “small quantity of cash” has been stolen from a property in Lynn.

Detectives are appealing for information following the burglary at a premises in Lady Jane Grey Road on Thursday (October 26).

The property was broken into some time between 12.10am and 8.30am.

Entry was gained through an insecure ground floor window and a small quantity of cash was taken.

As the clocks go back and nights draw in, police are urging residents to review home security and make sure doors and windows are locked overnight.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information or who may have witnessed anything in the area during the times stated.

Witnesses should contact Det Con Sam Harris at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.