Cash stolen in West Winch burglary

Detectives are appealing for information after a quantity of cash was taken during a burglary in West Winch this morning (Thursday, May 4).

The incident happened at an address in Orchard Grove some time between 9.20am and 11.15am when suspect(s) gained access to a property.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or has any information regarding the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact Det Con Sam Harris at Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.