Castle Acre coffee morning supports mission

Castle Acre’s St James parish church held their annual coffee morning in aid of the Leprosy Mission on Saturday.

Arranged by the church warden Anne Loch and the social committee, it drew a constant flow of customers who also enjoyed buying almost everything on the cake and savoury pie stall.

The Mission’s aim is to identify, treat and eradicate the disease across the Third and Developing world and to remove the stigma sometimes attached to leprosy which can today be cured with modern antibiotics.

The morning is one of several events the church holds during the year in support of the Mission. Last year the total raised was £599.

“I’m delighted so many people are supporting such a worthy cause,” said the Rev Canon Stuart Nairn.

Some of the social committee members and friends who ran the successful coffee morning are pictured above.

From the left, they are: Anne Loch, Linda Lines, Margaret Stonach, Maureen Brown, Suzanne Paddison, Rebecca Moore, Queenie Parker and Mavis Dixon.

