Castle Acre Priory visitors are quick on the draw

Visitors to the Castle Acre Priory, near Swaffham had the chance to get creative at the weekend as the site hosted a Big Draw weekend.

The event was held as part of the Steam Powered Big Draw Festival, which aims to increase promotion of the arts alongside other subjects, like English and Maths.

After exploring the site, which dates back to the 11th century, visitors were encouraged to draw their own building mechanism, taking inspiration from cogs, wheels and pullies.

They were also able to design their own geometric floor tiles, which are a common feature of the priory.