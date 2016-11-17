Castle Acre pupils show they’ve got talent

Charitable and gifted children took to the stage to have lots of fun and raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

Youngsters at Castle Acre Primary Academy took part in a talent show in which a panel of judges sized up their performances.

Castle Acre Primary Academy performing a talent show for RNLI

Children selected judges from reality TV shows Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and The X-Factor for their teachers to portray.

Lead teacher Karen Shrimpton explained: “Each year, children choose a charity and the most popular one was the RNLI.

“The school council, through suggestions from the children, decided to host a talent show at the school, charging pupils to enter.

“The children were helped a little bit in the lead up to the show and this is one of many things they do through the year for charity.”

Talent show performers in action

“Teachers were dressed up as particular judges from the various TV shows, as selected by the pupils.”

Comedian Lacey Stebbings was voted as the winner, with Eve Manson, who performed a poem dressed as a squirrel, second.

Third place was shared betwen comedian Mylo Wakelen and dance trio Kayleigh Gagan, Briony Gagan and Summer Chalkley.

“The children thought the judges were a bit harsh with some of their comments and scores,”quipped Mrs Shrimpton.

“They were all really good and also very brave.

“They said it was the best afternoon they have had for a long while and are already asking if they can do something similar next year.”

More than £50 was raised for the RNLI, who will have a representative visit the school on Monday to take a special assembly.