Castle Acre’s Courtney, 10, loses locks in tribute to gran and uncle

Castle Acre’s Courtney Huckle lost her crowning glory on Saturday to help swell the funds of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

She willingly had her head shaved for the cause and proud father, Nigel, joined her in the barber’s chair to show his personal support for her efforts.

The 10-year-old is no stranger to the tragedy of cancer. It took the life of her grandmother, Gill Huckle, in 2014 and currently her uncle, Stuart Huckle, is in remission.

“I was made aware of Macmillan and the work they do and wanted to help them,” said Courtney as she waited her turn on a busy afternoon in Gatsby’s Unisex Salon in Fakenham.

Such is her desire to help those less fortunate than herself that seven months ago she had her waist-long tresses cut off for the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs from real hair for cancer patients.

Now that her hair has recovered a little she was only too willing to ‘Brave the Shave’ and let the hairdresser’s scissors and clippers do their work.

Her family, friends and neighbours donated money to her cause and she also put a collecting box in the Ostrich pub in Castle Acre and a sponsorship form in the Castle Acre Stores.

So far she has raised £404 which includes a £100 contribution from her father.

“I’m so grateful to everyone for being so generous in supporting Macmillan,” she said. “And I thank Gatsby’s for also supporting the charity”.

Hairdresser, Charlotte Groom, made short work of Courtney’s hair whilst barber, Carol Bell, who cut her father’s hair, spoke for Gatsby’s, saying she was pleased they had helped such a great cause.

She said: “They have been our clients for a long time so we wanted to support them.”