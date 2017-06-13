Castle Acre schoolchildren get on their marks to help RNLI

Pupils of a village school near Swaffham have kept on running to help raise hundreds of pounds for the RNLI.

The cause has been the nominated charity for youngsters and staff at the Castle Acre Primary Academy throughout the current school year.

And each of the school’s 63 pupils stepped forward on Friday to take part in a sponsored fun run to further boost their fundraising total.

Each child completed at least one mile during the run, which raised £557, with some covering up to five and a half miles.

They have now raised almost £850 for the RNLI and officials have been invited to the school so the cash can be handed over.