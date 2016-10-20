Castle Acre woman honoured for ‘unwavering service’

The “exceptional dedication” of a charity’s secretary has been marked at a presentation in the borough.

Secretary of the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Castle Acre branch Judith Norton received a certificate of merit from RBL Norfolk County chairman John Boisson for her “unwavering service”.

In the formal presentation on Tuesday, Mrs Norton was commended for her hard work.

Mr Boisson said: “Not many of these accolades are bestowed and it it testament to Judith that her outstanding efforts have been recognised. Her exceptional dedication to the legion’s aims and objectives, along with the other members of the committee, has meant that the Castle Acre branch has flourished.”

Castle Acre chairman Pat Clarke said: “Judith is the mainstay of the branch and keeps us on our toes. Well done!”