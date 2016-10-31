Castle Rising display goes with a real bang

The West Norfolk skies were filled with explosions of colour on Saturday night when Castle Rising Castle held their annual Halloween/Bonfire night event.

The third event of its kind went off with a real bang with crowds of people coming to watch the display with the historic castle, which was built in the 12th Century by William d’Aubigny II, the Earl of Arundel, as the backdrop.

Castle Rising Fireworks Louise Garrod and Liam Garrod ANL-161030-110517009

King Henry VIII then sold it to Thomas Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, who demolished many of the original buildings. It is now owned and managed by his descendant, Baron Howard of Rising, in conjunction with English Heritage.

It is regarded as one of the top displays in the country.